Rep. Elise Stefanik Takes Role of US Ambassador to UN

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., has accepted President-elect Donald Trump's offer to be his U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, the New York Post reported Monday morning.

"I am honored to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations," Trump told the Post in a statement. "Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter."

Stefanik confirmed she has accepted the job in a statement to the Post.

"I am truly honored to earn President Trump's nomination to serve in his Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations," Stefanik said.

"During my conversation with President Trump, I shared how deeply humbled I am to accept his nomination and that I look forward to earning the support of my colleagues in the United States Senate.

"President Trump's historic landslide election has given hope to the American people and is a reminder that brighter days are ahead — both at home and abroad.

"America continues to be the beacon of the world, but we expect and must demand that our friends and allies be strong partners in the peace we seek."

Trump said Saturday that former Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not be asked to join his administration.

Haley served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under Trump during his previous term and had endorsed Trump for president despite having criticized him harshly when she ran against him in the party primaries.

Trump is meeting with potential candidates to serve in his administration before his Jan. 20 inauguration as president.

Reuters reported Friday that Trump met with prominent investor Scott Bessent, who is a potential U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee.

Information from Reuters was used to compile this report.