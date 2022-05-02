All-Time Record April: 201K Border Arrests

Arrests of migrants crossing the southern border of the United States hit a record high for the month of April this year, Breitbart reports, with U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents making 201,000 arrests.

The figures mark back-to-back months with at least 200,000 migrants apprehended.

Breitbart cited "unofficial sources within U.S. Customs and Border Protection," for its report. The previous record for April was 180,000 during the Clinton administration. The figures do not include "got-aways" — immigrants who were able to sneak across the border without being apprehended.

April's figures declined from March, when 221,000 border crossers were caught, according to official CBP records. The 422,000 migrants arrested in March-April of this year are a 20 percent increase above the near-record numbers seen in March-April 2021, Breitbart noted, when agents caught about 352,000 border crossers.

If the Biden administration's plan to end Title 42 is carried out on May 23, those numbers are expected to rise from almost 7,000 per day to 18,000 per day, according to a DHS report seen by Breitbart.

More than 1.2 million migrants have been apprehended since Oct. 1, 2021, the start of the current fiscal year. That figure does not include "got-aways."