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Tags: cuba | trump administration | deadline | negotiations | political | prisoners | reforms

Trump Sets Deadline for Cuba Prisoner Release

By    |   Monday, 20 April 2026 07:16 PM EDT

The Trump administration has given Cuba a two-week deadline to release political prisoners as part of ongoing negotiations over economic and political reforms, according to a source familiar with the discussions.

The demand, according to USA Today, was presented during a meeting in Cuba on April 10 involving a senior State Department delegation, marking the first time a U.S. government plane has landed on the island since 2016.

Among those identified for possible release are dissident artists Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara and Maykel Osorbo, members of the San Isidro movement who were sentenced in 2022.

A State Department spokesperson said the administration remains committed to securing the release of all political prisoners and pointed to President Donald Trump's recent remarks that a "new dawn for Cuba" is coming.

The spokesperson added that Cuba's government has a limited window to act as direct talks continue.

U.S. representatives told Cuban leaders that the island's economy is in free fall and warned that conditions could worsen without reforms, according to a State Department source.

The administration is seeking changes aimed at making Cuba's economy more competitive, including greater openness to foreign investment, compensation for confiscated American-owned property, and expanded political freedoms.

The proposal also included bringing Starlink high-speed internet service to the island as part of the efforts to modernize infrastructure.

The discussions included a separate meeting between a U.S. delegation member and a relative of former Cuban leader Raul Castro.

Following the talks, a Cuban businessman attempted to deliver a letter to the White House outside official channels but was intercepted in Miami, according to reports.

Tensions between Washington and Havana have increased in recent weeks as the Trump administration has tightened sanctions and restricted oil shipments to Cuba.

Trump has said he remains open to a diplomatic resolution but has also warned of potential consequences if Cuba's leadership does not act.

"Well, it depends on what your definition of military action is," Trump said when asked about possible Pentagon planning related to Cuba.

The administration has indicated it is weighing multiple options as negotiations continue.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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The Trump administration has given Cuba a two-week deadline to release political prisoners as part of ongoing negotiations over economic and political reforms, according to a source familiar with the discussions.
cuba, trump administration, deadline, negotiations, political, prisoners, reforms
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2026-16-20
Monday, 20 April 2026 07:16 PM
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