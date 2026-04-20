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Tags: betty yee | california | governor | election | gavin newsom | fundraising | democrats

Democrat Yee Exits California Governor's Race

By    |   Monday, 20 April 2026 08:00 PM EDT

Betty Yee announced Monday she was dropping out of the California governor's race.

The former state controller was one of many Democrats running for governor, but she consistently polled in single digits and lagged in fundraising.

Yee dropped out more than a week after former Rep. Eric Swalwell, a Democrat, left the race amid allegations of sexual assault that led to his resignation from Congress.

While Swalwell's exit from the race created an opening for the remaining Democrats, Yee's campaign did not receive a boost.

"I have surmised, with all the information that we have, that I am not going to have the resources available to be successful by the June primary," Yee said.

Yee had extensive experience in state politics. Aside from two terms as controller, she served as Democratic Party vice chair, spent a decade on the Board of Equalization, and worked as chief deputy budget director to former Gov. Gray Davis.

She calls herself "Boring Betty," noting she is free of any political scandals.

"What we saw over time was that experience and competence wasn't kind of the big issue for voters," Yee said to reporters.

Yee has not said if she is endorsing a candidate.

"I will take this day to be with my team and my family," Yee told Politico. "It was difficult. This has been two years of my life, every day full throttle."

In California's primary, the top two vote-getters advance to the general election, regardless of party.

Many Democrats are concerned that too many will fragment the field and could cause the two GOP candidates, Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco, to finish as the top two, guaranteeing a Republican will occupy the governor's mansion in the blue state.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, is term-limited and cannot run for reelection.

California has not elected a Republican governor since Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2006.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Betty Yee announced Monday she was dropping out of the California governor's race.
betty yee, california, governor, election, gavin newsom, fundraising, democrats
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2026-00-20
Monday, 20 April 2026 08:00 PM
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