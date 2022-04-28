George P. Bush to Newsmax: Southern Border 'Out of Control'

George P. Bush, the Texas land commissioner, told Newsmax on Thursday that the "situation" on the southern U.S. border "is out of control," and President Joe Biden has not made it a priority.

Bush told "American Agenda" that "We are yet to have a president that prioritizes his own southern border, and I get Ukraine and the aid packages that are being delivered by this Congress, but we've got a situation here that is out of control with close to two million apprehensions last fiscal year."

He added, "By lifting Title 42, this situation only gets worse."

Bush said that the "photography and imagery" of footage shot at the border "just shows you the sophistication of the cartels on the other side, their ability to counter surveil our assets, transiting humans and narcotics, namely fentanyl, which is now three times more profitable for the cartels, and other forms of narcotics and these are killing Texas children."

He went on to say, "The sense of urgency that we have in Texas is there. We just need that same level of commitment from our national government."

Bush added that in his campaign for Texas attorney general, "I'm saying that the state of Texas, along with the state of Arizona by the way, invokes its own sovereignty and allows our honorable local law enforcement and the officials that you see in this incredible imagery to enforce federal immigration law, because if [Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas] does not give his troops the resources then Texas will."

