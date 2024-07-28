GOP Rep's Bill Calls for 'Active Shooter Training'

A former police officer in the House wants "active shooter training" for members of Congress after the assassination attempt on Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

"The assassination attempt on President Trump as well as the recent bomb threat called into my district office are just two examples of the startling rise of violence in the political arena," Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., wrote in a statement, outlining his four-page legislative proposal, Axios reported.

"It is vital that Congress take all necessary precautions to ensure personnel safety during this period of heightened tensions."

The bill would require "each full-time employee of the House of Representatives to complete active shooter training during each Congress."

The bill would require regulations for the active shooter training with two months of the bill becoming law.

There is no place for violence in American politics, D'Esposito added, saying his bill would "enhance the overall preparedness of the institution as we simultaneously reiterate our commitment to settling our differences of opinion on the debate stage, and never through violence."

A rifle-wielding supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game in June 2017 as Trump was first getting settled in as president.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., suffered life-threatening injuries, while aides and Capitol police were also shot as congressmen and others dove for cover. The assailant, who had nursed grievances against Trump and the GOP, fought a gun battle with police before he, too, was shot and later died.

