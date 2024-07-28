Trump: My Body Men, Woman Ready to 'Take a Bullet'

After dodging the bullet from a would-be assassin, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump was mindful of praising the brave response of his Secret Service that has "taken a lot of heat," including the woman being willing to "take a bullet" for him.

"There was great bravery displayed and you have to hear that also," Trump told his St. Cloud, Minnesota, campaign rally Saturday night, which aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

"You have to hear that there was no like, Oh, let me get out of here. I want to resign immediately from Secret Service.

"No, that was incredible — every one of them. There wasn't one that was slow."

Trump specifically mentioned the Secret Service woman on his 3 o'clock position who put her head in the chest of the former president but drew criticism for not being big enough to cover his head, too.

"A woman who was on my right, she was shielding me," Trump said, striking back at those that suggested a smaller woman should not have been in that position. "Beautiful person. She was shielding me — everything she could.

"She got criticized by the fake news because she wasn't tall enough.

"Well, you know, she wasn't tall enough. Because I'm tall and she wasn't tall enough, and she was criticized.

"She was so brave. She was shielding me with everything. She wanted to take a bullet because the bullets were flying. Incredible. And every one of those guys."

Critics have noted the Secret Service did not get between the suspicious man on the roof and the president, leaving Trump to dodge a bullet with a slight turn of the head that he created by the hand and "grace of the Almighty God."

"Let me tell you the Secret Service is taking a lot of heat," Trump said. "But I was under fire and I was down, and I was here, and they came rushing and there were bullets coming at us because it was whizzing over my head.

"I don't know how they didn't get hit, but they had seven or eight guys that absolutely that you talk about bravery: They jumped on top of me. They shielded my body. I mean, to a point that was amazing. And we have to remember that too."

Some mistakes were made in stopping the shooter before the first shots, Trump admitted, but the bravery is never in question.

"They made some mistakes, but I'll tell you what bravery was incredible because those bullets were flying," Trump said. "They were flying nasty, and they it didn't stop them. You saw how fast they moved. They they just moved and they jumped on me.

"These are strong people. But I'll tell you, they were very brave people. That was a very incredible thing."

The sniper also draw Trump's praise for stopping a potentially more deadly event. Corey Comperatore was killed, while Marine veteran David Dutch and James Copenhaver were critically injured.

"And fortunately — maybe it could have been a little bit earlier — but that sniper for Secret Service, he was a world-class shooter," Trump said.

"One shot. Boom. Because if that didn't happen, a lot of people, a lot of people would be gone right now, a lot of people.

"The Secret Service sniper with one bullet. He did a great job — one bullet. ... It would be nice if it would have been earlier."

Despite the obvious mass shooter unloading bullets, the rally crowd was bravely standing in the line of fire and not even reacting with panic with shots fire, showing just love and concern for him, Trump marveled.

"They know, especially the people that we're talking about from that section," Trump said. "They know a shot better than anybody and a shot was heard, and then another, then another, then another.

"They saw I was in trouble. I went down, but I grabbed, I looked, I said, 'Wow.'

"But a shot was fired, and when you look at that tape, nobody ran. They saw I was in trouble. This is the most incredible movement.

"These are the most incredible people. They saw. They were right here."