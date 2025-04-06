WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: bill ackman | donald trump | trade war | confidence

Bill Ackman Warns Trump Losing Business Leaders' Confidence

Sunday, 06 April 2025 09:34 PM EDT

Billionaire fund manager Bill Ackman, who endorsed Donald Trump last year, said the president is losing the confidence of business leaders and should pause his trade war.

"The president has an opportunity to call a 90-day timeout" to resolve trade issues via negotiation, Ackman posted on X. "If, on the other hand ... we launch economic nuclear war on every country in the world, business investment will grind to a halt, consumers will close their wallets and pocketbooks, and we will severely damage our reputation with the rest of the world that will take years and potentially decades to rehabilitate."

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


