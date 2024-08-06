Trump: Walz 'Would Be Worst Vice President' Ever

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Tuesday quickly chided Vice President Kamala Harris' reported choice of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate, claiming Walz "would be the worst VP In history."

In a mailing sent out by his campaign, Trump is quoted as saying that Walz would be "even worse than Dangerously Liberal and Crooked Kamala Harris – HE'S THAT BAD."

"He'll unleash HELL ON EARTH and open our borders to the worst criminals imaginable," the statement said. "He'll rubber stamp Kamala's GREEN NEW SCAM and light TRILLIONS of dollars on fire."

Trump further accused Walz of having "already pulled in MILLIONS in dirty cash to buy the White House!"

Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement that it's "no surprise" that "San Francisco Liberal Kamala Harris wants West Coast wannabe Tim Walz as her running-mate."

Leavitt said Walz "pretends to support Americans in the nation's heartland, but has "spent his governorship to reshape Minnesota" in California's image.

"While Walz pretends to support Americans in the Heartland, when the cameras are off, he believes that rural America is 'mostly cows and rocks,'" Leavitt added, referring to comments reportedly caught on a hot mic in 2017, when he was running for governor.

"From proposing his own carbon-free agenda, to suggesting stricter emission standards for gas-powered cars, and embracing policies to allow convicted felons to vote, Walz is obsessed with spreading California's dangerously liberal agenda far and wide," Leavitt said. "If Walz won't tell voters the truth, we will: just like Kamala Harris, Tim Walz is a dangerously liberal extremist, and the Harris-Walz California dream is every American's nightmare."

The selection of Walz was reported Tuesday by CNN, with the Associated Press confirming Harris' selection. It came a day after Harris was officially chosen to be the party's presidential nominee, according to final vote results released by the Democratic National Committee.

Harris claimed the nomination after five days of voting, receiving nearly 4,600 votes, or 99% of the participating delegates.