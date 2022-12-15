×
Tags: schumer | pelosi | biden | trump | 2024

Schumer, Pelosi: Biden Should Run Again

(Razizxvi/Dreamstime.com)

Thursday, 15 December 2022 06:34 PM EST

Democrat leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi say President Joe Biden should run again in 2024.

House Speaker Pelosi, D-Calif., said Biden has done "an excellent job" in the White House.

"I hope that he does seek reelection. He's a person with great vision for our country. He's been involved for a long time, so he has great knowledge of the issues, and the challenges we face," she told CNN.

She also said Biden is the "most empathetic president. He connects with people.

"The vision, the knowledge, the strategic thinking is all here," Pelosi said, pointing to her head. "The empathy is from the heart. And I think he's a great president."

Senate Majority Leader Schumer, D-N.Y., said "yeah" when asked by the news outlet if Biden should run again.

"He's done an excellent, excellent job. And if he runs, I'm going to support him all the way," he said.

Both said former President Donald Trump would lose his third bid for the White House in 2024.

Trump in November announced he was running for president a third time and is aiming to become only the second commander-in-chief ever elected to two nonconsecutive terms.

"The American people have gotten wise to him. Took a little while, but they did," Schumer said.

"I don't think we should talk about him while we're eating," Pelosi said of Trump.

Pelosi is preparing to leave Democrat leadership in the next Congress and Schumer last week was reelected by his caucus to lead Democrats for a second term.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
253
Thursday, 15 December 2022 06:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

