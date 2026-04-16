Trump: 'I Might Go' to Islamabad If Iran Deal Reached

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he would consider traveling to Pakistan if a potential deal between the United States and Iran is finalized in Islamabad.

He highlighted the country's role in ongoing negotiations.

"I would go to Pakistan," Trump told reporters when asked whether he would visit the nation to seal an agreement. "Pakistan has been great. They've been so good."

"If a deal is signed in Islamabad, I might go," he added.

Pakistan has emerged as a key intermediary as Washington and Tehran attempt to reach a new understanding, with talks continuing despite setbacks.

The U.S. is currently enforcing a blockade on Iranian ports as a temporary ceasefire between the two sides is set to expire next week, raising the stakes for renewed diplomacy.

Negotiations in Islamabad last week failed to produce a breakthrough. Still, all parties remain engaged.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry confirmed Thursday that communication between the U.S. and Iran is ongoing through Islamabad, with efforts underway to organize another round of talks, though no date has been finalized.

"Who will come, how big the delegation will be, who will stay, and who will go is for the parties to decide," Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said, according to Al Jazeera.

"As a mediator, it's important for us to keep the talks confidential," he continued. "We had the details and information of the talks entrusted to us by the negotiating parties."

Earlier Thursday, Trump also announced that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to a 10-day ceasefire following meetings in Washington — a potential step toward easing broader regional tensions tied to the conflict involving Iran.

Israel has launched a series of strikes on Lebanon since the start of the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, targeting the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist group.

Iran and Pakistan have argued that Lebanon was included in the original ceasefire arrangement, while U.S. and Israeli officials have pushed back on that claim.