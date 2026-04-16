Trump Nominates Erica Schwartz to Lead CDC in Leadership Shakeup

President Donald Trump said he is nominating Dr. Erica Schwartz to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tapping a physician and former military officer he praised as a proven leader with both medical and legal expertise.

Trump, writing on Truth Social, said Schwartz would serve as CDC director, and he highlighted her background as a graduate of Brown University’s undergraduate and medical programs, along with her additional training in public health and law.

He said she previously served as a physician in the U.S. military and later as deputy surgeon general during his first administration, calling her “incredibly talented” and “a star.”

The announcement also included a broader slate of CDC leadership, with Trump tapping Sean Slovenski as deputy director and chief operating officer, Dr. Jennifer Shuford as deputy director and chief medical officer, and Dr. Sara Brenner as senior counselor for public health to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Schwartz’s resume reflects a mix of clinical practice, government service and health policy work that aligns with Trump’s push to reshape federal health agencies with leaders seen as more skeptical of entrenched bureaucracy.

Public records and prior reporting show Schwartz served in senior roles at the Department of Health and Human Services, including work tied to veterans’ health and federal medical systems, and has been involved in initiatives focused on improving access to care and modernizing health delivery.

Supporters on the right have long argued that federal health agencies, including the CDC, became overly politicized during the COVID-19 pandemic, pointing to shifting guidance on masks, vaccines and school closures as evidence of institutional overreach.

Trump allies say Schwartz’s combination of military discipline, medical training and legal background positions her to restore credibility and refocus the agency on core public health missions rather than what they describe as mission creep.

Her prior role as deputy surgeon general during Trump’s first term is also seen by backers as a sign she understands the administration’s priorities and can move quickly to implement reforms.

Critics of the public health establishment have called for greater transparency at the CDC, as well as a reassessment of how data is collected and communicated to the public, issues likely to surface during Schwartz’s confirmation process.

The inclusion of Slovenski, a former health technology executive, signals an additional emphasis on operational efficiency and modernization, while the appointments of Shuford and Brenner bring additional clinical and public health experience into the leadership team.

The nomination comes as Trump and his allies continue to argue for sweeping changes across federal agencies, with health institutions a particular focus following years of political battles over pandemic policy.

If confirmed, Schwartz will take the helm of an agency central to the nation’s response to infectious diseases and public health threats, with a mandate from Trump to steer it in a direction more aligned with his administration’s approach to governance and accountability.

A timeline for Senate consideration of the nomination was not immediately clear.