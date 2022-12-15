Schumer: Democrats Will Keep Senate Control in 2024

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday predicted that Democrats will maintain control of the upper chamber after the 2024 presidential election.

"Yes, I absolutely do [believe it will] if we stick to our North Star, which is: help people with things that they need help with," Schumer said during an interview with NBC News. "We believe government should help everyday families, but on things they care about, not in some ideological way."

Republicans in November flipped control of the House while Democrats kept control of the Senate. The GOP entered the midterms optimistic about the possibility of a "red wave," but Lt. Gov. John Fetterman flipped a seat in Pennsylvania; Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., beat Republican challenger Blake Masters; Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., defeated Republican challenger Don Bolduc; and incumbent Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto held onto her seat in Nevada against Republican challenger Adam Laxalt.

Schumer said Democrats will deliver results in the next two years despite a divided Congress, including lowering prescription medicine prices and capping Medicare out-of-pocket drug costs at $2,000 a year through provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, and ramping up infrastructure spending and the building of semiconductors plants through the CHIPS and Science Act.

"There's a lot of benefits that are already in the pipeline," Schumer said.

He also cited Republican disgust with the "MAGA influence."

"The MAGA influence on the party will not go away very quickly. They're very strong. They're very active. They're hard-right," Schumer said, arguing that "that MAGA group that's way out there" will hurt Republicans even if Trump isn't the 2024 presidential nominee.

"You put those two things together, and I think the election results in 2024 might be better than a lot of people are now predicting," Schumer said.