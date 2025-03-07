SBA to Move Six Regional Offices Out of Sanctuary Cities

Small Business Administration Administrator Kelly Loeffler said the agency will move six of its regional offices out of Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, New York City, and Seattle to "less costly, more accessible locations" that follow immigration laws and better serve the business communities.

No details were given about where the offices might be moving to.

"Over the last four years, the record invasion of illegal aliens has jeopardized both the lives of American citizens and the livelihoods of American small business owners, who have each become victims of Joe Biden's migrant crime spree. Under President [Donald] Trump, the SBA is committed to putting American citizens first again — starting by ensuring that zero taxpayer dollars go to fund illegal aliens," Loeffler said in a release.

"Today, I am pleased to announce that this agency will cut off access to loans for illegal aliens and relocate our regional offices out of sanctuary cities that reward criminal behavior," she added.

"We will return our focus to empowering legal, eligible business owners across the United States — in partnership with the municipalities who share this administration's commitment to secure borders and safe communities."

There's no legal definition for sanctuary city policies, but they generally limit cooperation by local law enforcement with federal immigration officers. Courts have repeatedly upheld the legality of sanctuary laws.

Separately, the Loeffler said SBA loans won't be eligible to businesses that have owners "in whole or in part" who aren't U.S. citizens. The SBA said in an email response to a query that it would make more details about that policy known "in coming days."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.