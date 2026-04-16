Trump: Swalwell 'Always Has Been' a 'Sleazebag'

President Donald Trump on Thursday criticized former Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., calling him "a bad guy" and "a corrupt politician" while commenting on sexual assault allegations involving the lawmaker.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Trump offered a harsh assessment of Swalwell's character.

"He's a sleazebag. Always has been," Trump said. "He's a long timer, and he's a bad guy. I don't know anything about the charges, but he's a bad guy."

The president added that the situation facing Swalwell was not surprising, suggesting that the congressman's reputation was widely known.

"He's always been a bad guy, he's a corrupt politician, and everyone knows it," Trump said. "So it's happening to him, and we'll see what happens. Right? Let him go defend himself."

Swalwell resigned Tuesday amid the allegations.

"I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I've made in my past. I will fight the serious, false allegation made against me, however, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make," he wrote in his letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson resigning his seat.

"I am aware of efforts to bring an immediate expulsion vote against me and other members. Expelling anyone in Congress without due process, within days of an allegation being made, is wrong. But it's also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties," he continued, adding that he would work with his staff in the coming days to make certain they could serve his district.

CNN and the San Francisco Chronicle last week reported that a former staffer accused Swalwell of sexual assault.

Three other women who spoke with CNN said Swalwell also sent unsolicited nude photos and graphic messages.

The exchange marks the latest instance of tensions between Trump and Swalwell, who has been outspoken on issues including national security, intelligence oversight, and past investigations of the president.

Swalwell previously served as a House impeachment manager at Trump's second impeachment trial after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.