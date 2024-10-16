Rep. Harris to Newsmax: SBA Needs 'Good Administration,' Not More Money

The Small Business Administration doesn't need more money, it simply needs a "good administration," said Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., on Newsmax Wednesday.

The SBA on Wednesday said it had run out of money for its disaster assistance loans, delaying much-needed relief for people applying for aid in the wake of the destruction caused by hurricanes Helene and Milton.

"Look, just before we left, they passed the continuing resolution, which had $20 billion additional dollars for FEMA, and it allowed FEMA to start spending that money," Harris said on "Newsline."

"It allowed FEMA to spend basically its whole year's allotment in the beginning of the year if it needed to. And it looks like it's going to need to. But the bottom line is they only have spent a few hundred million from that. And so, you can't spend that much money that quickly," he added.

"So again, the usual answer in Washington to everything is just give us more money. The bottom line is the money is there. They need good administration. They need it. They need it to be carefully administered. And there's plenty of money until we come back in next month."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com