Thune Rejects Filibuster Change as Trump Pushes SAVE America Act Vote

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., is pushing back against calls to rewrite Senate rules to pass President Donald Trump's top election reform priority, setting up a high-stakes clash within the Republican Party over how to advance legislation requiring voter ID and proof of citizenship.

Thune said Monday that changing the Senate's long-standing filibuster rules to pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act is not a realistic option despite a pressure campaign from Trump and some conservative lawmakers.

"Yeah, that's not going to happen," Thune told ABC News when asked whether Republicans might change Senate rules to bypass the 60-vote threshold required for most legislation.

The dispute centers on Trump's push to pass the SAVE America Act, which would require documented proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections, mandate photo identification at polling places, and tighten restrictions on mail-in ballots.

Trump intensified the pressure over the weekend, warning he may refuse to sign other legislation until Congress sends the SAVE America Act to his desk.

"It must be done immediately. It supersedes everything else," Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that he would not sign other bills until the measure passes.

Some conservative Republicans have floated the idea of forcing Democrats to hold a "talking filibuster," requiring them to continuously debate on the Senate floor to block the bill.

Advocates argue that such a move could increase political pressure on Democrats to support voter integrity reforms.

But Thune warned that strategy could backfire, potentially triggering weeks of procedural battles and allowing Democrats to offer unlimited amendments to weaken the bill.

"What people don't realize is that it's unlimited debate but also unlimited amendments," Thune said, according to The Hill. "You have to have unified support not only for the goal but also for defeating amendments that would undo the legislation."

The House narrowly passed the SAVE America Act earlier this year, with only one Democrat supporting the bill. Senate Democrats have vowed to block it, arguing the proposal would disenfranchise voters.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., warned that forcing a talking filibuster could grind Congress to a halt.

"If this happens, there will be total gridlock in Congress," Schumer said.

Still, Republican supporters say the legislation reflects overwhelming public support for election safeguards.

Polls have consistently shown large majorities of Americans favor voter ID requirements and verifying citizenship for federal elections.

Some GOP senators are urging the conference to explore every possible path to passage.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said he supports Trump's hard-line stance and believes Republicans should use every procedural tool available.

"I support whatever it takes to get the SAVE America Act passed," Scott said.

Other Republicans remain cautious. Thune noted that historically no major legislation has been successfully enacted using the talking-filibuster strategy now being discussed.

The Senate GOP conference is expected to meet this week to debate options as Trump continues urging lawmakers to prioritize the bill.