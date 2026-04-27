Speaker Johnson Promotes New DHS Funding Bill

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said the House will propose a new bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security as the funding impasse continues.

DHS has been partially shut down since Feb. 14 as Democrats refuse to support legislation that would fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection.

Republicans in the Senate have decided to fund the agency through reconciliation, though Johnson told reporters the Senate's bill has "problematic language" that would "orphan" immigration enforcement.

"We have to make sure that immigration law is enforced, and the border is safe and secure," Johnson said.

The Senate legislation "has some problematic language because it was haphazardly drafted," Johnson said. "We have a modified version that I think is going to be much better for both chambers."

Any bill approved by the House would have to be voted on by the Senate, which would continue to face opposition from Democrats.

Several Republicans have called for getting rid of the 60-vote filibuster to fund the Department of Homeland Security after gunfire erupted Saturday at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

"At a moment of national danger, if Democrats refuse to fund DHS, I will say this would be the time to nuke the filibuster for good," Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said in a TV interview Sunday.

"We need to hold a vote right away. Let's find areas of agreement and make this country safer," the senator added. "So many of the Senate Democrats ran as moderates. Now, are they really?"

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has warned that emergency funding to pay DHS employees will run out by the end of April.

President Donald Trump said Monday on Truth Social he wants the Senate to pass the reconciliation bill that would fund ICE and CBP.

"The Radical Left Democrats have kept DHS shut down since February 14th," Trump wrote. "Our Great Speaker, Mike Johnson, is working hard to end the Democrat Shut Down, and pass the first step of a plan to get FULL FUNDING for our incredible ICE and Border Patrol Agents."

"We need all Republicans to join together and support this Budget Blueprint, which will allow us to bypass Democrat obstruction in the Senate, and fund Immigration Enforcement with only Republican Votes," Trump wrote.

"The Senate passed this Blueprint last week on Thursday morning, and now, House Republicans must UNIFY, and pass the same Blueprint to get the Bill done," Trump continued. "I've asked for the final Bill on my desk by June 1st, and we can make that deadline if we keep to the plan, FAST and FOCUSED. Let's take care of our Great Agents of Law Enforcement."