Palin Joined House Race After Trump Encouraged Her Run

If Sarah Palin needed a push to join the special election for Alaska's open House seat, she reportedly got it from former President Donald Trump.

Palin announced her run for the seat of late Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, after talking to Trump, who encouraged her to run, sources told Fox News.

"I’m announcing my candidacy for the U.S. House seat representing Alaska," Palin announced Friday night just 10 minutes before the deadline to register for the race. "Public service is a calling, and I would be honored to represent the men and women of Alaska in Congress, just as Rep. Young did for 49 years.

"I realize that I have very big shoes to fill, and I plan to honor Rep. Young's legacy by offering myself up in the name of service to the state he loved and fought for, because I share that passion for Alaska and the United States of America."

While the special election race is crowded, with as many as 51 candidates, a Republican strategist told Politico that Palin is "certainly the favorite, just because everyone knows her."

A top adviser to Palin is Michael Glassner, who worked with Palin when he was running mate with late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., on the 2008 presidential ticket against Barack Obama. Glassner's firm has most recently been working with Trump's Save America PAC, according to Politico.

A primary election will release by-mail balloting June 26, where the top four finishers will advance to the Aug. 16 special election that will be decided by ranked-choice voting, the Anchorage Daily News reported.