Palin to Newsmax TV: I'd Be Honored to Replace Young

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, Sen. John McCain's running mate in the 2008 presidential election, told Newsmax she would consider replacing Alaska Rep. Don Young in the House.

Young, a Republican icon and the oldest member of both the House and Senate, died on Friday at the age of 88, and is set to lie in state in the Capitol on March 29.

"If I were asked to serve in the House and take his place, I would be humbled and honored," Palin told host Eric Bolling. "In a heartbeat, I would. We will see how this process goes in filling that seat — it would be an honor."

The longtime Alaska politico also talked extensively about the Biden administration, lobbing criticism of it for blaming others for the surge in gas prices "because of their lack of education or purposeful destruction of so many sectors of the economy," Palin said in her appearance on Newsmax.

"Some people, certainly not in the White House, are aware of what petroleum products are, what transportation costs affect when it comes to supply chain. [But] because of their lack of education or purposeful destruction of so many sectors of the economy — they certainly look to blame somebody else," she told Newsmax TV's Bolling on his show, "The Balance."

President Joe Biden blames Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine for the surges, as well as alleged oil company collusion and COVID-19.

Gas prices reached an all-time national average high of $4.33 last Monday, according to AAA, and hit $5 per gallon in California, Nevada and Hawaii.

The average price for a regular gallon of gas is $4.25, 72 cents more than a month ago, and $1.37 higher than this time last year.

California leads the nation at nearly $5.85 per gallon.

The national average could hit $5-$6 per gallon all summer, Scott Shelton, an energy specialist at commodity investment broker ICAP, told Fortune, "with diesel prices even higher."

Palin said the White House wants to distract, "as usual."

"I think it's comical," she added.

"Americans do not believe at all when [White House press secretary] Jen Psaki and the president try to point the finger at another world leader for the economic problems we're having because of their policies shutting down our own development of the God-given resources we have untapped in America."

