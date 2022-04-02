Sarah Palin Can Win House Race, Fmr Alaska Lt. Gov. Tells Newsmax

Ten minutes before the filing deadline to run in the special election to succeed the late Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, Sarah Palin stunned observers on all side by entering the race.

The former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee will now face 40 other contenders in the special primary June 11.

One prominent Republican from the Land of the Midnight Sun believes Palin, long dismissed by the national media and numerous national Republicans, can win.

"Never underestimate Sarah Palin," former Lt. Gov. Mead Treadwell told Newsmax shortly after Palin filed. "Even when her 40 opponents include a decorated Purple Heart recipient, America's longest running garden columnist, an assistant secretary from the Trump administration who won a Twitter battle with Chuck Schumer [Tara Sweeney], a legislator who is guardian of our Constitution his dad helped write [John Coghill], the son of a former Congressman who preceded Don Young [Nick Begich, III] and yes, Santa Claus [a North Pole, Alaska City Councilman]."

Treadwell added "cab drivers all over the world ask me about Sarah Palin even more than Santa Claus. Those are two of our most famous residents."

"Of course she can win," he concluded.

Under the new rules, voters in the special primary June 11 will choose four candidates from major or minor parties to compete in the special election Aug. 16 (the same day as the primary for the general election).

Alaska is the only state in the nation that has adopted ''ranked-choice'' voting. This means the candidate in the Aug. 16 contest with the fewest first-choice votes among the four contenders is eliminated and his or her votes given to their second choices. The process of eliminating and reassigning continues until one of the four has a majority.

