Sarah Palin: 'Our Country Must Come Together'

Former GOP vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin on Saturday called on the United States to "come together" after Saturday night's assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Saturday.

"America was attacked today," the former Alaska governor posted on her X account Saturday after the gunman opened fire on the rally. "Our country must come together… we must get it together."

The FBI has identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania as the suspect in the rally shooting, in which Trump was shot in the ear. One attendee at the rally died, and two spectators were critically injured.

"The seriousness of it all demands we unify to fend off cowardly political attacks of persons and of the collective, as we just witnessed, now more than ever," Palin said. "It's literally a matter of life and death. And let's acknowledge it's by the grace of God. Trump continues to stand so strong."