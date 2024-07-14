WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: sarah palin | donald trump | assassination | attempt | butler | pennsylvania | rally

Sarah Palin: 'Our Country Must Come Together'

By    |   Sunday, 14 July 2024 03:36 PM EDT

Former GOP vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin on Saturday called on the United States to "come together" after Saturday night's assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Saturday.

"America was attacked today," the former Alaska governor posted on her X account Saturday after the gunman opened fire on the rally. "Our country must come together… we must get it together."

The FBI has identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania as the suspect in the rally shooting, in which Trump was shot in the ear. One attendee at the rally died, and two spectators were critically injured.

"The seriousness of it all demands we unify to fend off cowardly political attacks of persons and of the collective, as we just witnessed, now more than ever," Palin said. "It's literally a matter of life and death. And let's acknowledge it's by the grace of God. Trump continues to stand so strong."

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former GOP vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin on Saturday called on the United States to "come together" after Saturday night's assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Saturday.
sarah palin, donald trump, assassination, attempt, butler, pennsylvania, rally
158
2024-36-14
Sunday, 14 July 2024 03:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved