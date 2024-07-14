Palestinian Pres. Abbas Condemns Assassination Attempt on Trump

Sunday, 14 July 2024 08:17 AM EDT
According to Reuters, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemns the assassination attempt on Former U.S. President Donald Trump. More information is not available at this time.
