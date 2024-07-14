WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: abbas | trump | assassination

Palestinian Pres. Abbas Condemns Assassination Attempt on Trump

Sunday, 14 July 2024 08:17 AM EDT

According to Reuters, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemns the assassination attempt on Former U.S. President Donald Trump.  More information is not available at this time.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemns the assassination attempt on Former U.S. President Donald Trump....
abbas, trump, assassination
25
2024-17-14
Sunday, 14 July 2024 08:17 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved