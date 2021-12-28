×
Democrat Rep. Bobby Rush Tests Positive for COVID

Democrat Rep. Bobby Rush Tests Positive for COVID
Chairman Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., at a hearing in the Rayburn Building at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 28 December 2021 12:10 PM

Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., said he has tested positive for COVID-19, but is experiencing no symptoms.

Rush made the announcement in a Monday tweet.

He wrote: "Today, after being notified of a recent exposure, I tested positive with a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Fortunately, I am fully vaccinated and recently received my booster shot. I am feeling fine and currently have no symptoms."

Rush also tweeted: "I will be quarantining and following the latest guidance from the @CDCgov and ChiPublicHealth. As cases rise and the omicron variant spreads throughout the nation, I encourage everyone who has not yet done so to get vaccinated and get boosted as soon as possible."

Rush joins a list of Washington lawmakers, including Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., who have tested positive in recent days.

Tuesday, 28 December 2021 12:10 PM
