Allies Start Rudy Giuliani Freedom Fund Against 'Weaponized' DOJ

Allies of Rudy Giuliani have started a campaign to fund former President Donald Trump's personal attorney defense after New York suspended his law license in the state this week.

Former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik tweeted Saturday:

"In an attempt to assist ⁦@RudyGiuliani⁩ to defend himself from frivolous lawsuits, a weaponized Justice Department, and the New York Bar, we have created the Rudy Giuliani Freedom Fund. This is the official Defense Fund for this American Patriot."

Giuliani's law license in New York state was suspended Thursday, as a state appeals court claimed he lied in arguing the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.

"Rudy's loyalty to President Trump and the truth has come with a hefty price," the fund's website reads. "The FBI not only spied on Rudy's private communications with President Trump during the first impeachment trial, but even hounded him in a dawn raid on his apartment."

Legal expert Alan Dershowitz has rebuked politicized justice as a feature of "banana republics" as "show me the man, and I'll show you the crime" has replaced law enforcement's role of investigative allegations of crime instead of individuals to find a crime, the site noted.

"President Trump governed by a motto to drain the swamp and put the American people first," the site's homepage continues. "Now, the swamp is revolting by placing a bull's eye on the backs of every Trump loyalist who had the guts to challenge the Deep State. That puts Rudy at the top of their list.

"Rudy's fate will determine if America still is a Republic governed by We The People, or if the swamp has finally amassed total control of our great country."

Giuliani told Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports" on the night his suspension was announced that the suspension is a Democrat attempt to silence his political dissent.

"I represented my client so effectively that they're trying to get me to shut up, because they know what's going to happen," Giuliani told host Greg Kelly. "They know what's going to happen in Arizona, and they know what's going to happen in Georgia.

"They want this mouth shut."