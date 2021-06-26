Trump: 'Greatest Witch Hunt in US History Continues'

Former President Donald Trump issued a one-sentence statement Saturday afternoon following a week in which his ex-attorney Rudy Giuliani had his law license suspended for comments he made in the wake of the 2020 election, and after reports came out Friday that criminal charges are being considered against the Trump Organization.

Trump wrote in his short statement:

"The greatest Witch Hunt in US history continues!"

He did not elaborate.

Trump's "witch hunt" slam came out Saturday, just hours before he is to hold his first campaign-style rally since leaving office in January.

The event, expected to be standing room only, is being held at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in northeast Ohio, beginning at 7 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast live on Newsmax.

''Big crowds in the Great State of Ohio this weekend for the Trump rally,'' Trump wrote on his Save America PAC website. ''See you on Saturday night. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, AGAIN!''

Trump blasted a New York appeals court Thursday for suspending Giuliani's license, calling that action a "witch hunt."

In a statement issued through his Save America PAC, Trump said the court should be "ashamed" of the action it took against Giuliani, who was accused of lying about the election results and violating professional conduct rules.

"Can you believe that New York wants to strip Rudy Giuliani, a great American Patriot, of his law license because he has been fighting what has already been proven to be a Fraudulent Election?" Trump wrote in his statement.

"The greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, the Eliot Ness of his generation, one of the greatest crime fighters our Country has ever known, and this is what the Radical Left does to him," he continued. "All of New York is out of control, crime is at an all-time high — it's nothing but a Witch Hunt, and they should be ashamed of themselves. TAKE BACK AMERICA!"

An attorney disciplinary committee had asked the court to suspend Giuliani's license, claiming he "communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers, and the public at large" in pursuing investigations into allegations of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Meanwhile, The New York Times reported Friday the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has informed former Trump's attorneys that criminal charges are being considered against the Trump Organization, and sources with knowledge of the matter said charges could be announced against the family business and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, as early as next week.

The charges are said to be in connection with fringe benefits the Trump Organization gave a company employee and whether taxes were paid on the perks or if they were recorded in the company's ledgers, the Times reported.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here