Hilton: California Race About 'Change,' Not Trump Ratings

President Donald Trump's low approval ratings in California will not determine the outcome of the state's closely watched governor's race, Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton told "The Hill" on Sunday.

Hilton said, "This election is going to be about the future of California and the fact that we're desperate for change."

Hilton, a conservative commentator and former adviser to former British Prime Minister David Cameron, has received Trump’s endorsement but argued that state-specific issues — including poverty, unemployment and the high cost of living — are driving voter concerns.

"That's entirely due to Democrat policies after 16 years of one-party rule," Hilton said, adding that his campaign will focus on offering "a completely new direction" for the state.

Polling underscores the political challenges Republicans face in California. A survey conducted last May by the Public Policy Institute of California found that 29% of adults in the state approve of Trump, including 82% of Republicans, 31% of independents, and just 6% of Democrats.

The comments come ahead of a key primary debate scheduled for Wednesday on KTLA-TV in Los Angeles, as candidates vie to advance from the June 2 primary under California's top-two system, in which the two highest vote-getters advance to the general election regardless of party.

The race tightened following the withdrawal of former Rep. Eric Swalwell after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct.

A recent poll by Emerson College found Hilton leading with 17% support among likely voters, followed by Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and businessman Tom Steyer at 14% each.

Former Rep. Katie Porter and former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra each polled at 10%.

California has not elected a Republican governor since Arnold Schwarzenegger left office in 2011.

Despite the crowded field, Hilton dismissed the likelihood that two Republicans could advance to the general election, citing what he described as the financial strength of Democrat-aligned groups and candidates.

"You've got the massive financial power of the government unions and their corrupt relationship with Democrat politicians," Hilton said. "They will spend whatever it takes to make sure that there's a Democrat in the top two."

Hilton said he expects either Steyer or Porter to emerge as the leading Democrat contender and warned that Republicans must consolidate support to avoid being shut out of the general election.