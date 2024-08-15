Karl Rove: Trump Needs 'Reset' to Hone Attacks on Harris

Republican political strategist Karl Rove said time is running short for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to set up "precise lines of attack" on Kamala Harris — namely her policy "flip-flops" — while offering up new policy ideas that can win swing states.

Rove challenged Trump in a guest column for The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

"Mr. Trump needs to reset," he wrote.

"With less than 12 weeks to go, he's running out of time to settle on two or three ambitious second-term agenda items that will resonate with and reassure swing voters."

Likewise, Rove wrote that Trump can't waste any more time with his "off-color riffing" against the Democratic nominee, noting that Harris has left herself wide open for policy attacks as she tries to flip-flop on progressive issues she's supported in the past in her attempt to remake herself in a move "toward the center."

Rove wrote that Harris is "abandoning" her onetime support of a fracking ban, decriminalization of illegal border crossings, and mandatory gun "buyback" programs, to name a few.

"Going after Ms. Harris's reversals on important issues is useful," Rove wrote. "Trump now has 82 days to do it.

"If he isn't disciplined enough to drive home clear, precise lines of attack — and chooses instead to entertain audiences with his usual, off-color riffing — that will be a misspent news cycle he'll never get back. Even if Mr. Trump's ads are good, his most outrageous comments will dominate the news cycle," Rove wrote.

"Mr. Trump so far has largely focused on themes that appeal only to his true believers — childish insults and talk of stolen elections, Jan. 6 'political prisoners' and a weaponized justice system. That won't win him a single vote he doesn't already have," he wrote.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com