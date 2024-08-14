Calif. Sheriff to Newsmax: Harris Doesn't Support Law Enforcement

California Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is featured in a new ad for Vice President Kamala Harris, but he told Newsmax Wednesday he does not support her campaign for president.

The ad features Harris flanked by law enforcement but Boudreaux, the Sheriff of Tulare County in the state’s Central Valley, said on "National Report" he never gave his permission and that none of the law enforcement officers used in the photo supported her.

"If you look at this picture very closely, you can see the disdain on every one of our faces because of what happened here that day," Boudreaux said. "She came in very late to the briefing. She didn't shake the hands of any of the four individuals that you see up there."

In her time in public office, Harris oversaw fentanyl, human trafficking and guns coming across an open border.

"She's not a supporter of law enforcement," Boudreaux said. "We need someone who has been proven as a leader and supporter of law enforcement."

Boudreaux said his office deals with crime after crime caused by illegal immigrants.

"My officers got into a major shootout with a gentleman that had been deported three different times and was wanted by ICE on felony charges," Boudreaux said. "Every time he was deported, he made his way back into our country."

Sheriffs throughout the state will be supporting former President Donald Trump, Boudreaux said.

