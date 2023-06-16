Topless Trans White House Guest Apologizes

Transgender influencer Rose Montoya has apologized for flashing her breasts during the White House Pride celebration over the weekend.

On Friday, Montoya took to Twitter to apologize for taking her top off on Saturday, addressing the LGBTQ community and the White House in a video statement.

"In a quick moment of fleeting and overwhelming trans joy, I decided to do something unbecoming of a guest of the president at the White House lawn celebration ... I want to take this moment to apologize for the impact of my actions," the model said.

"I especially want to apologize to my Black trans brothers and siblings, especially transgender women who are Black, because I understand that you all are constantly at a disproportionate level, impacted by the actions of others, and especially by anti-trans violence.

"I would also like to apologize to my family and friends who have been harassed," Montoya continued. "I would also like to apologize to my own community. And last, but not least, I would like to apologize to the president, the White House, and the nation. It was also never my intention to create a situation that would lead to harassment and harm of myself and others, nor for trans joy ... to be weaponized by vile people of the opposition."

A video posted to Montoya's social media on Monday showed the activist partying on the South Lawn after meeting President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

In the video, Montoya appears topless, covering her breasts with her hands, as a voice says in the background, "Are we topless at the White House?"

Montoya's video sparked a firestorm of conservative outrage as it went viral on Twitter, with some accusing the Biden administration of disrespecting the White House and creating an inappropriate environment for children.

"OK, so who is running the [expletive deleted] White House and allowing this deviant garbage to go on right outside the oval office?" former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik tweeted. "We know it's not @JoeBiden - this dude has no idea where he is. So who is it? Who is the cause of this international embarrassment?"

"If a Republican president befouled the White House like this there would be a dozen thinkpieces from conservatives about how wrong it is," columnist Karol Markowicz wrote on Twitter. "Where are the sane liberals calling this disgusting behavior out? Stop hiding under your beds."

On Tuesday, four days after the incident, the White House issued a statement condemning Montoya for exposing herself and said she would not be invited back.

"This behavior is inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House," the White House statement read. "It is not reflective of the event we hosted to celebrate LGBTQI+ families or the other hundreds of guests who were in attendance. Individuals in the video will not be invited to future events."