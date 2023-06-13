Trans Model Derided for Posing Topless at White House

A model and transgender activist was met with criticism after she posed topless during the White House party Saturday to celebrate Pride month.

Rose Montoya attended the event on the White House lawn, where she recorded a brief video showing her with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden followed by a clip showing Montoya topless with hands on breasts as a voice says, "Are we topless at the White House?"

The video went viral on social media, sparking outrage, particularly among conservatives, and the White House later banned "individuals in the video" from future events there.

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk reposted the video and said : "GRAPHIC: Trans TikTok 'influencer' Rose Montoya, posed topless at Biden's White House Pride celebration. Next to him is a biological female, also topless, who had her breasts surgically removed."

Columnist Todd Starnes added: "Could someone explain why transgender activists were permitted to disrobe in front of children on the White House lawn during Biden's gaypalooza? #perverts #criminal"

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik wrote on Twitter: "OK, so who is running the f------g White House and allowing this deviant garbage to go on right outside the oval office? We know it's not @JoeBiden - this dude has no idea where he is. So who is it? Who is the cause of this international embarrassment?"

Columnist Karol Markowicz wrote: "If a Republican president befouled the White House like this there would be a dozen thinkpieces from conservatives about how wrong it is. Where are the sane liberals calling this disgusting behavior out? Stop hiding under your beds."

Montoya responded to the criticism in a video, saying: "Going topless in Washington, D.C., is legal and I fully support the movement in freeing the nipple, because why is my chest now deemed inappropriate or illegal when I show it off, however, before coming out as trans it was not?"

Montoya added: "All you're doing is affirming that I am a woman. All you're doing is saying that trans women are women because for some reason people like to sexualize women's bodies and say that they're inappropriate. My transmasculine friends were showing off their top surgery scars and living in joy and I wanted to join them.

"And because it is perfectly within the law in Washington, D.C., I decided to join them and cover my nipples just to play it safe, because I wanted to be fully free and myself. I had zero intention of trying to be vulgar or be profane in any way. I was simply living in joy, living my truth, and existing in my body. Happy pride! Free the nipple."

The White House, in a statement, said:

"This behavior is inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House. It is not reflective of the event we hosted to celebrate LGBTQI+ families or the other hundreds of guests who were in attendance. Individuals in the video will not be invited to future events."