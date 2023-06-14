DeSantis Campaign, Musk Reject Biden's 'These Are Our Kids'

The campaign for Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis and Twitter CEO Elon Musk shared concern about the White House's recent Pride Month statements, videos, and events.

"They are not your kids," the DeSantis War Room Twitter account shot back at the White House, sharing screenshots of statements and a video by President Joe Biden.

Musk, who famously hosted DeSantis' presidential campaign launch on Twitter Spaces, followed up the DeSantis campaign with a tweet of his own.

"Our kids are not fodder for the government," wrote Musk, a reported father of 10.

The Biden administration was sharing a post about hosting a Pride Month event at the White House, but the DeSantis campaign and Musk were concerned that the White House brought the sexualization — which included topless adults, one with breasts and another with breasts removed — to a discussion of children.

"To the LGBTQI+ community — the Biden-Harris administration has your back," the White House tweeted.

But it was the remarks in the video that raised concern.

"These are our kids," Biden says in the video. "These are our neighbors. Not somebody else's kids; they're all our kids. And our children are the kite strings that hold our national ambitions aloft."

The DeSantis campaign Twitter account also bashed the Biden administration for its lack of decency.

"Biden promised to 'restore decency' to the White House," the DeSantis War Room tweeted, sharing the video of the event gone wild with topless adults on the South Lawn. "Is this what he meant?"