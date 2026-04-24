Rep. Kim to Newsmax: Stop DEI Bill Targets Higher Education Policies

Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif., said Friday on Newsmax that her newly introduced Stop DEI Act seeks to block diversity, equity, and inclusion policies from influencing higher education and restore what she called equal opportunity.

Kim said the legislation would bar colleges and universities from receiving federal funding if they engage in discrimination under the guise of DEI programs.

"Time and time again, the American people rejected the far-left policies, as you just said, those being pushed on them by out-of-touch politicians," she said during an appearance on "National Report."

Kim pointed to repeated ballot outcomes in California and recent Supreme Court decisions as evidence that voters and the courts are rejecting race-based policies.

"We've had California voters overwhelmingly rejecting these policies at the ballot box, and we also had the Supreme Court making clear that students must be evaluated as individuals," she said.

"We're sending a clear message: Americans want fairness, not more discrimination," Kim added.

She warned that some lawmakers and institutions are attempting to circumvent the court's ruling.

"Before that Supreme Court ink was even dry on that court decision, far-left legislatures are already trying to bring it all back through new loopholes in education programs," Kim said.

The bill is straightforward, she said, and tied to federal funding requirements.

"If a school discriminates based on race, sex, ethnicity, color, or national origin, it will not receive federal funding," Kim said. "And it applies across all federal education funding streams. I want to ensure consistency and accountability nationwide."

She said the legislation supports executive action by President Donald Trump to roll back DEI initiatives.

"My legislation is very simple," Kim said. "If you want federal dollars, you follow the federal law, no exceptions."

Kim argued that the measure would deter schools from maintaining race-based policies.

"Schools that treat students equally and follow the law have nothing to worry about," she said. "This only targets institutions that prioritize identity over fairness."

Drawing on her personal experience, Kim said DEI policies can reduce individuals to labels.

"I'm one of the first Korean American women to serve in Congress," she said. "I can tell you firsthand no one wants to be reduced to that DEI checkbox, whether you are Asian, Black, Hispanic, or white. I'm so much more than that, and our children are so much more than that."

Kim emphasized that opportunity should be based on merit and need, not identity.

"At its core, this bill protects taxpayer dollars, and it will restore the basic principle that every student, regardless of their background, has inherent worth and should be treated equally under the law," she said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com