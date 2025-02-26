Rep. Donalds to Gov. DeSantis: 'My Record Speaks for Itself'

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., on Wednesday dismissed criticism from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis regarding the congressman's bid to be Florida's next governor, saying his record "speaks for itself."

Before the congressman announced his 2026 gubernatorial run, DeSantis said Donalds has not been part of "the victories" of the Trump administration, the Washington Examiner reported.

Speaking with Fox Business, Donalds said he did "not really" want to respond to the Florida Republican governor's criticism, instead pointing to his record.

"I would say in terms of what I've been able to accomplish in my time in elected politics — when I was a freshman in the state Legislature, I passed the first bill of its kind in the country that gave parents and community members an ability to actually examine what was in the textbook materials of students, so we could actually find out what was actually going on in the indoctrination of our kids," Donalds said.

"I passed that bill into law in the state Legislature of Florida. Then-Gov. Rick Scott signed it."

Donalds then pointed to his work on school choice, saying he helped pave the way for bullied children to transfer schools. He framed his legislative experience as evidence of his leadership, stating that his record "speaks for itself."

"I'm very happy to have President [Donald] Trump's support. And so right now, this is about the future of Florida, the voters of Florida, and doing everything possible to make sure that not only do we continue to be the best state in the country, but that we take it to new heights," Donalds said.

Donalds announced his run for governor Tuesday night, emphasizing his desire to make Florida "the best state in the country." He acknowledged that his relationship with DeSantis had become "frayed" after he endorsed Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican primary, but said that DeSantis has been "a great governor" for the Sunshine State.

DeSantis, who cannot seek reelection due to term limits, has not yet endorsed a successor. Speculation has swirled around the possibility of his wife, Florida first lady Casey DeSantis entering the race, though the governor has dismissed such reports as "flattering."