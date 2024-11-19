WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: byron donalds | donald trump | kamala harris | joe biden | mandate | popular vote

Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: US Will Thrive With Dems' Head in Sand

By    |   Tuesday, 19 November 2024 09:00 PM EST

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that he has no problem with Democrats refusing to acknowledge President-elect Donald Trump's mandate to govern just because some figures show he has fallen below 50% of the popular vote.

As of Tuesday night, Decision Desk HQ and Newsmax had Trump with 76,745,967 votes and Vice President Kamala Harris with 74,204,595 votes, meaning Trump has 50.8% of 150,948,835 votes cast and Harris 49.2%.

But CNN shows Trump with 49.9%, with the network's political analyst, Harry Enten, posting on X: "Trump's mandate? It's very shallow. Trump's now under 50% in the popular vote. His margin ranks 44 of 51 since 1824." The New Republic and other media outlets are parroting Enten's findings.

"This is the Democrat Party continuing to keep their heads in the sand. And as long as their heads are there, the rest of America will be A-OK, because we are going to get the Donald Trump agenda done here on Capitol Hill," Donalds told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"We're not going to mince words. We're not going to waste a lot of time. We're going to get the job done.

"We have seen the country languish under [President] Joe Biden and [Vice President] Kamala Harris. They were soundly defeated, both of them. Let's not leave Joe Biden out because he was being beaten badly," he said.

"And then Kamala Harris was beaten badly. They have been soundly defeated. Donald Trump has a mandate, and he's going to deliver. It's that simple."

