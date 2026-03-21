Robert Mueller, Trump-Russia Probe Counsel, Dies at 81

Robert Mueller, the former special counsel who led the high-profile investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, died Friday at the age of 81, according to his family.

"With deep sadness, we are sharing the news that Bob passed away last night," his family said in a statement.

Mueller, a longtime public servant and former FBI director, became a central figure in American politics during his tenure as special counsel from 2017 to 2019.

His investigation examined Russia’s efforts to influence the 2016 election and whether members of then-President Donald Trump’s campaign had any coordination with Moscow.

Trump in a Truth Social post said he was "glad he’s dead.

"He can no longer hurt innocent people!"

Appointed by the Justice Department in May 2017, Mueller oversaw a team of prosecutors and investigators who brought charges against multiple individuals and entities, including several former Trump associates and Russian nationals.

The probe resulted in numerous indictments and convictions on charges ranging from financial crimes to making false statements to federal investigators.

Mueller’s final report, released in April 2019, concluded that Russia had engaged in a sweeping and systematic effort to interfere in the election, primarily through social media operations and hacking of Democratic Party emails.

The report did not establish that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia, but it also did not reach a definitive conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice, instead outlining evidence on both sides of the question.

Before his role as special counsel, Mueller served as director of the FBI from 2001 to 2013, one of the longest tenures in the bureau’s history.

He was appointed just days before the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and oversaw the agency’s transformation as it shifted focus toward counterterrorism in the aftermath.

Known for his reserved demeanor and reputation for integrity, Mueller spent decades in government service.

A Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam, he later held various positions within the Justice Department before becoming FBI director.

His death marks the passing of a figure who played a significant role in some of the most consequential national security and political investigations in recent U.S. history.

Further details about the circumstances of his death were not immediately available.