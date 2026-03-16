Whistleblower: Mueller Team Broke Rules to 'Get' Trump

An FBI agent assigned to former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged ties between Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia has accused members of the probe team of misconduct, political bias, and unprofessional behavior, the New York Post reported.

According to a letter released Sunday by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the unidentified agent alleged that investigators involved in the probe displayed overt hostility toward Trump and fostered a "Let's get him" mindset during the two-year inquiry.

The Iowa senator outlined the allegations in a letter sent to Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel, urging the Justice Department and the FBI to provide documents related to the claims.

"The information provided by the whistleblower confirms long-standing concerns that political bias rotted the decision-making process within the Mueller team," Grassley wrote.

"The American public deserve answers," he added.

The allegations were first made in December 2020, when the agent was interviewed as part of an internal FBI probe into alleged misconduct by then-supervisory intelligence analyst Brian Auten, who was involved in the FBI's Russia investigation and later the bureau's probe related to Hunter Biden's laptop.

According to Grassley's letter, the agent alleged that members of the Mueller team displayed anti-Trump cartoons in their offices and consumed alcohol while working.

The agent also claimed investigators pushed aggressively to pursue allegations against Trump and his campaign advisers.

One of the most serious allegations cited in the letter involves the use of warrants under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, commonly known as FISA.

The agent claimed that investigators repeatedly sought to renew surveillance warrants targeting Trump campaign associates even after some FBI personnel raised concerns.

The special counsel investigation, launched in 2017, examined whether Trump's campaign had coordinated with Russia during the 2016 election.

The probe concluded in March 2019 and cost more than $30 million, ultimately finding no evidence that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia to influence the election.

In 2023, a separate investigation led by special counsel John Durham concluded that the FBI's handling of the original Russia probe was "seriously flawed."

Durham's report stated that investigators at times "discounted or willfully ignored material information" that did not support allegations of collusion between Trump and Russia.

Grassley has asked the Justice Department and the FBI to turn over emails, internal communications, personnel records, and other documents related to the whistleblower's claims by March 29.