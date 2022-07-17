Rick Scott: Midterms Will Be a 'Bloodbath' For Dems

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., on Sunday predicted November elections will be “a bloodbath for Democrats” — that could be fueled in part by Hispanic voters.

In on “Fox News Sunday,” Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said the elections will be “a referendum” on President Joe Biden.

“I think this is going to be a bloodbath for the Democrats this year…. We could potentially pick up six [Senate] seats,” he said.

“Hispanics are going to vote our way because they are fed up with the government, they are fed up with a public school system, they are fed up with the government … we just got to get out there and talk to them,” he asserted.

According to Scott, midterms are always “a referendum on the president’s strategies, which are horrible, so this is not going to be about '24, it's going to be about '22.”

“We have every reason to believe we can win but this is going to be about gas prices and food prices and the Democrats wanting to defund the police and critical race theory, things like that,” Scott said. “It's going to be about three issues. Inflation, my kids getting a good education, living in a safe community, and the Democrats on the wrong side of those issues.”

Scott said the Democrats spending measures will be reversed under Republicans.

“We have to balance the budget,” he said.

“Every proposal Democrats have is spend your money. Spend more money. We've got to reduce taxes, reduce fees, reduce the size of government. We've got to become energy independent,” he said, adding: “Balance the budget, start with that. That' the simplest thing we have to do. If you figure how to balance our budget, we can do it and reduce the cost of government. It's way too high. Stop spending money.”

He also said he’s not worried about Republicans being behind Democrats in fundraising.

“Historically Democrats have raised more money than us but we had record funding at the National Republican Committee, we’re going to raise more,” he said.

“We have every reason to believe we can win. People are fed up, just fed up with the Biden agenda. They are sick and tired of $5 gas, food prices up, all this stuff. They are sick of it. So we just got to raise our money and get our message out.”

