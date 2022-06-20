RNC Chair McDaniel to Newsmax: Hispanic Wins Send 'Shockwaves' to Dems

Democrats have been taking it for granted that they have the Hispanic vote in states like Texas, Florida, and Arizona for years, and it "sends shockwaves" to them when they see people like Republican Mayra Flores win primaries in districts that have been held in the past by Democrats, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said on Newsmax on Monday.

"We're seeing a movement," McDaniel said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "It started under President [Donald] Trump but it's continuing into these midterms, and I think Democrats should be afraid."

Hispanic voters, she added, care about many conservative values, including work, education, family, and religious freedom, and those are "things that the Republican Party is fighting for."

As part of the push, the Republican National Committee has had 30 community centers open in Hispanic, Asian, and Black communities throughout the country for the past year, but Flores' win was big, said McDaniel.

"In just one [place], Cameron County, the congressman who held the district before, the Democrat, won it by 30 points in 2020, and Mayra Flores just won that county by two points," said McDaniel. "That is a huge shift and part of her victory."

She added that she doesn't think Flores' win was an anomaly, as other GOP wins, including those of Elvira Salazar and Carlos Jimenez in Miami in 2020, point to a "movement."

Democrat policies are also costing the party votes among the Hispanic community because they are doing things like killing energy, attacking religion, and hurting education by removing children from schools for mandates, said McDaniel.

"Our message is resonating," she said. "What we're talking about is common sense while Democrats are off in crazy land."

Hispanic-Americans also want a solution for the border crisis, but President Joe Biden is ignoring it, said McDaniel.

"We have no control and a president who doesn't care," she said. "If you ask him a tough question, he yells at you. He's failing and everybody knows it."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!