Rep. Andy Biggs to Newsmax: Latinos Looking for Shared American Values, Come to GOP

First lady Jill Biden is "an elitist" who cannot relate to anyone under her social status, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax on Tuesday, after the first lady said the Hispanic community is as "unique as breakfast tacos" while speaking at the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference in San Antonio, Texas.

Biggs accused Biden of stereotyping Latinos and putting them all into one nebulous group, telling "Prime News" with Jenn Pellegrino that the Bidens, Vice President Kamala Harris, the White House press corps, and others "have absolutely no ability to understand what Americans are about because they've been protected and isolated from us, the unwashed masses that they think are deplorable for so very long."

Regarding the Hispanic community moving away from the Democrats and toward the Republicans in recent years, Biggs noted, in order for the trend to continue long term, "we have to reach out and go and visit somewhere where people are."

"American values are embraced by Latinos and not by Democrats," Biggs added. "So, if they're looking for a home that shares the same values, they're going to for sure flee the Democrats and come to Republicans, and the way we do that is we have to be accessible, we have to be open, and we have to be ready to talk and communicate and recognize that we all share an American type of heritage, and that's our cultural values.

"Whether it's family values, whether it's the values of freedom and hard work and choice and accountability and responsibility, those are the values that we all should be sharing and I think we do share."

