RFK Jr. Super PAC Counters DNC Claims With Billboards

American Values 2024, a super PAC supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s presidential campaign, struck back hard against allegations made by the Democratic National Committee that targeted him by erecting nine billboards across Michigan — complete with scathing messages.

The billboard drive came after the DNC attributed AV24's Super Bowl ad, dubbed the "Kennedy Jingle," to funding by Tim Mellon, whom it described as "Trump's largest donor."

Contrary to that claim, The New York Times reported that lawyer, entrepreneur, and Democratic donor Nicole Shanahan provided $4 million and creative guidance for the ad. Shanahan is Google co-founder Sergey Brin's ex-wife.

"President [Joe] Biden's sinking approval rating and plummeting polling numbers nationally and in key battleground states like Michigan have triggered unprecedented panic in both the Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee," AV24 co-founder Tony Lyons said in a statement Wednesday. "The unhinged DNC is playing political games that pose an existential threat to democracy at the same time that they claim to be trying to protect it."

The Hill reported that the billboards strewn across Michigan feature Kennedy on the left side and Biden and former President Donald Trump on the right, along with the accompanying phrase dead center: "RFK Jr." and, "Let the best man win, Tim."

AV24's billboard campaign began soon after the DNC accused the super PAC and Kennedy of illegal coordination and erected four billboards of its own that read: "RFK Jr powered by MAGA Trump. Same biggest donor Timothy Mellon," according to The Hill.

The DNC alleged that the independent candidate is receiving improper benefits from the outside group, which is supporting his effort to get on the ballot in all 50 states. The DNC filed a complaint with the Federal Elections Commission on Friday.

"It is fitting," DNC spokesperson Alex Floyd said regarding the Super Bowl ad, "that the first national ad promoting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s candidacy was bought and paid for by Donald Trump's largest donor this cycle."

Following Wednesday's news of the Kennedy campaign pushing back against the DNC, The Hill reported Floyd saying, "RFK Jr. isn't fooling anyone. He's powered and bankrolled by the same extreme MAGA donor as Donald Trump, and Trump's allies have already called him a useful chaos agent in this election. Michiganders deserve better than a stalking horse for extreme MAGA Republicans."