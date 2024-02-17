Trump: 'Fire Crooked Joe' to Replace 'Bidenomics With MAGA-nomics'

The battleground state of Michigan received former President Donald Trump on Saturday night and got a campaign promise to end "Joe Biden's torture and destruction."

"For all of you here in Michigan, I have a very special promise: I will save the American auto industry from Joe Biden's torture and destruction," Trump was to tell his crowd in Waterford Township, Michigan, in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 streaming platform.

"I will bring it back."

The remarks were prepared for delivery and provided to Newsmax minutes before the speech began shortly after 7 p.m. ET. Trump admitted he went far off prompter for much of the night, including bringing a disenfranchised United Auto Workers Union member.

"We have a lot of autoworkers in the room that are disgusted," Trump said.

While Biden boasts the support of UAW boss Shawn Fain, Trump said a union elitist does not vote like the actual workers.

"As you may know, Crooked Joe has ordered a hit job on Michigan manufacturing with his insane electric vehicle mandate," Trump said. "If Biden's extreme left-wing mandate goes into effect, an estimated 1 out of every 2 U.S. auto jobs will be eliminated — and the rest will go to China.

"Yet he is rushing to finalize this heinous job-killing mandate within weeks."

Backing Biden is backing Michigan workers' own demise, according to Trump, who lamented: "Michigan, you're going to get so screwed.

"A vote for Biden is a vote to send tens of thousands of Michigan jobs to China and other places that we don't want them to go. A vote for Trump is a vote to keep those manufacturing jobs in America," Trump said.

"Biden's ridiculous electric vehicle mandate and his Green New Scam are also a major factor in pushing the average price of a new car over $50,000 — a disaster for the middle class. So if you want to once again be able to afford a new car, a house, or even a vacation, then fire Crooked Joe and replace Bidenomics with MAGA-nomics."

Trump continued to mock the "Green New Scam" and the push for electric vehicles as an assault on Michigan's auto industry.

"On Day 1 of my new administration, I will terminate Crooked Joe's extreme electric vehicle mandate once and for all," he said.

"That is just one reason why our campaign is going to win a historic share of rank-and-file union members this November. I want to salute all the UAW members we have with us today. Thank you for your support!"

Pushing the auto industry to China is the last thing Trump said he will do, calling it a stark contrast to Biden and Democrats.

"When I came into office, American manufacturing was on its knees, gasping its last breaths after eight long years of [President Barack] Obama and Crooked Joe — who backed NAFTA, China's entry into the WTO [World Trade Organization], TPP [the Trans-Pacific Partnership], and every globalist betrayal of Michigan workers for 50 years.

"Just as I promised, I withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership in my very first week. That saved your auto industry.

"I ended the disaster known as NAFTA, the worst trade deal ever made, and replaced it with the brand-new USMCA, the best trade deal ever made, they say — and in particular, it was salvation for the American auto industry and the American labor.

"I also renegotiated Obama's Korea trade deal to fully restore the protective tariff on foreign pickup trucks — again saving Ford, GM, Dodge, and Chevrolet from obliteration."

Trump vowed to take on China where Biden cannot.

"I took on Communist China like no administration in history — bringing hundreds of billions of dollars pouring into our treasury, when no other president had gotten even 10 cents from China," he added.

"And as part of my strong trade policies, I kept Chinese cars the hell out of America. I imposed a magnificent 27.5% tariff on all Chinese automobiles, and it remains in place to this day.

"Michigan, you're welcome."

