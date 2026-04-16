Sen. Tillis Urges Respect After Trump Deletes Religious Post

In an interview with NBC News on Wednesday, Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., criticized recent rhetoric directed at Pope Leo XIV while also seeking to move past a separate controversy involving President Donald Trump’s now-deleted social media post that many said depicted him as an AI-generated Jesus healing Uncle Sam.

Tillis objected to political attacks on the pontiff, saying strong language was inappropriate when directed at the leader of the Catholic Church.

“To say soft on crime or soft on the border, that’s what you say to an opponent in the next election,” Tillis said.

“Or, you know, maybe a presidential or prime minister candidate in some other country, but not to the Pope of the Catholic Church.”

The senator, who is not seeking reelection, emphasized the need for humility in public life, adding that apologies are “underused in art and politics.”

He said leaders should acknowledge mistakes and move forward.

“When you’re wrong, you’re wrong, just get past it. Move on,” he stated.

Tillis also noted that despite disagreements, he continues to support the president’s broader record. He said, “This president has done so many positive things that I want to focus on.”

Addressing Trump’s criticism of the Pope, Tillis suggested the president may view Leo XIV primarily through a political lens.

“Maybe he is at some level, but he’s also the head of the Catholic Church,” Tillis said, arguing that the pope’s comments reflect longstanding religious teachings rather than political positioning.

Tillis also weighed in on the separate controversy over Trump’s social media post depicting himself as Jesus “healing” the nation.

Trump tried to walk back the post after deleting it saying he thought it was an AI image depicting him as a doctor.

The image drew backlash from both Democrats and Republicans, as well as from some Christian leaders, who described it as inappropriate and offensive.

Critics argued that the portrayal blurred the line between political leadership and religious symbolism, while supporters dismissed it as satire or political messaging.

“I worry less about the post,” Tillis said, noting that its removal suggested recognition that it “should have never been posted.”

He framed the deletion as a tacit acknowledgment of misjudgment and reiterated his broader call to move past such incidents.