Gen. Caine: US Forces Ready to Resume Iran Combat Operations

The United States remains prepared to resume major combat operations in Iran "at literally a moment's notice," Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Thursday, as U.S. forces enforce a sweeping maritime blockade targeting Iranian ports and coastlines.

"Let me be clear: This blockade applies to all ships, regardless of nationality, heading into or from Iranian ports," Caine said during a press conference at the Pentagon alongside War Secretary Pete Hegseth and CENTCOM Cmdr. Brad Cooper.

The event aired live on Newsmax and Newsmax2.

Caine stressed that the blockade applies only to Iran's ports and coastline, not the Strait of Hormuz.

It covers all vessels moving to or from Iranian ports, regardless of nationality, and is enforced in both Iranian territorial waters and international waters.

Caine said the operation also extends beyond the Middle East, with U.S. forces targeting vessels linked to Iran in other regions.

"In addition to this blockade, the Joint Force will actively pursue any Iranian-flagged vessel or any vessel attempting to provide material support to Iran," he said, including "dark fleet" vessels carrying Iranian oil.

More than 10,000 U.S. personnel, along with over a dozen ships and dozens of aircraft, are involved in the effort, he said.

Caine described how U.S. naval forces are intercepting ships attempting to breach the blockade, issuing warnings and positioning assets to compel compliance.

"At each point, the United States Navy will transmit a warning: 'Do not attempt to breach the blockade,'" Caine said. "'Vessels will be boarded for interdiction and seizure, transiting to or from Iranian ports. Turn around or prepare to be boarded.'"

"'If you do not comply with this blockade, we will use force,'" Caine added.

According to Caine, ships approaching the blockade line have responded quickly.

"As I mentioned, so far, 13 ships have made the wise choice of turning around," he said, noting that no vessels have yet required boarding.

Caine said U.S. forces remain ready to escalate if necessary.

"I'd like to emphasize during this pause that the United States Joint Force remains postured and ready to resume major combat operations at literally a moment's notice," he said.

He also highlighted the role of U.S. Navy destroyers in enforcing the blockade, calling the Arleigh Burke-class ships "the backbone of the United States Navy surface fleet" and "the sports car of the United States Navy."

"But far and away, the most important weapon on board these ships is the American sailor," Caine said. "Over 300 warfighters are the heart and soul of these warships at sea."