Rep. Cheney Blasts GOP Colleagues for 'Sickening' Attacks on FBI Agents

Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday blasted her fellow GOP lawmakers for the ''sickening'' attacks they have directed at the FBI agents who executed a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, saying the comments are putting lives at risk.

''I have been ashamed to hear members of my party attacking the integrity of the FBI agents involved with the recent Mar-a-Lago search,'' the Wyoming congresswoman tweeted. ''These are sickening comments that put the lives of patriotic public servants at risk.''

Cheney's statement comes several days after the FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, reportedly seeking classified documents that the former president allegedly brought to his Florida property when he left office.

Several Republican lawmakers denounced the FBI after news of the search broke, calling the bureau ''weaponized'' and compared it to an agency that would be found in a Third World country.

Breaking his silence at a Thursday news conference, Attorney General Merrick Garland spoke about the attacks on FBI personnel.

''Let me address recent unfounded attacks on the professionalism of the FBI and Justice Department agents and prosecutors,'' Garland said from the Department of Justice headquarters. ''I will not stand by silently when their integrity is unfairly attacked.''

''The men and women of the FBI and the Justice Department are dedicated, patriotic public servants,'' he continued. ''Every day they protect the American people from violent crime, terrorism, and other threats to their safety while safeguarding our civil rights. They do so at great personal sacrifice and risk to themselves. I am honored to work alongside them.''