Rep. Grothman to Newsmax: FBI Raid 'Third World' Tactic

(Newsmax/"American Agenda")

By    |   Wednesday, 10 August 2022 05:50 PM EDT

The FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home can be seen as a political tactic used in a "Third World country," Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., told Newsmax.

Speaking on "American Agenda," about White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's refusal to answer questions about the raid, Grothman said, "Well, they probably have something to hide.

"And let's face it," the congressman continued, "it looks very embarrassing. This is the type of thing you see in a Third World country. You know, after an election, rather than deal with problems the country has ... they go after the previous chief executive and try to punish him for participating in an election against the current chief executive.

"I was talking to an immigrant the other day who came here from what used to be called a Third World country, and that's the way he looked at it, and he was kind of embarrassed. He didn't think you'd have this sort of thing going on in the United States."

When Jean-Pierre was asked about the Mar-a-Lago raid on Tuesday, she responded, "I'm not going to comment on the depart- — I’m not going to comment on this.  It's going to — I'd refer you to the Department of Justice."

Wednesday, 10 August 2022 05:50 PM
