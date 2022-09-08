Troy Miller to Newsmax: Biden Has Put Faith Under Attack

Lost in the review of President Joe Biden's speech last week was the attack on people of faith, according to National Religious Broadcasters Association CEO Troy Miller on Newsmax.

"I think that tenants and the faith of certain Christians, evangelicals are being attacked — those who hold to pro-life views, those who hold traditional families, those who hold to gender being a man and woman," Miller told Thursday's "National Report." "Those beliefs are definitely being attacked."

It was a speech more divisive than unifying, Miller told host Shaun Kraisman.

"I think Christians looked at that speech with a lot of skepticism," he said. "Here's our president that campaigned on bringing the country together and was going to help us heal our wounds, and then he comes out, and he gives his speech, and he really opens those up wide."

Biden might have attempted to attack Republicans, but he hit Christians and evangelicals with crossfire, according to Miller.

"If you think about it, the things that he said the country was moving backwards on — on freedom of choice, on freedom of contraception, on privacy issues, on the rule of law — that really is evangelicals' base," Miller continued. "That's the base of evangelicalism within the party and within the country.

"Those Founding Fathers, those freedoms that we have, are the things that we cherish in the evangelical world. The president really looked directly at us when he said that."

Ultimately, Biden is dismissing the evangelical voters who are God-fearing Republicans who do good things for America and society, Miller added.

"You look at, again, Christianity and he didn't bring out all of the things that Christians do across this country," he said. "Christians are the first to respond in disasters. Christians are the first to be there for help and food aid and a number of things. But yet he pointed out the things that his party doesn't agree with, and then villainized Christians for holding those views, so I really think he really divided the country rather than pulled it together.

"I don't think that's right at all."

Unlike Democrats' goals to expand government over the lives of people of faith, they just want to "be left alone," Miller concluded.

"Most people that have faith, they want to just be left alone," he said. "They want to be able to worship God, to live out their faith in their conscience and the way they put it in their environment and not have the government intruding on that."

