Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: Biden Speech Showed He 'Hates Half of America'

President Joe Biden, with Thursday night's anti-MAGA speech, shows he is a president "who hates half of America" and wants to deprive them of their rights, Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union told Newsmax on Friday.

"I have to say I'm incredibly angry," Schlapp told Newsmax's "National Report." "America has always welcomed the stranger. We've always given respect to minority viewpoints. We've always given religious tolerance to people of minority religions. America was that place where you could come and live the life you wanted to lead as long as you follow some basic rules."

But under Biden, the Department of Justice is "persecuting by prosecution" people because of their political beliefs and their opinions that the nation should follow voter laws, and ordering the unprecedented raid of the home of a former president, with the Aug. 8 search of former President Donald Trump's home, said Schlapp.

"Joe Biden is breaking all the norms," he added. "We got to see what's in Joe Biden's heart, and it's hatred, and it's vile. I have to say for me and my family and for my 5 girls, can we be safe in America when the president is trying to paint us as domestic terrorists and extremists?"

Biden, in his speech at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, described Trump's followers as people who "thrive on chaos" while living in the "shadow of lies."

"I got this hat at CPAC," Schlapp said, donning an "Ultra MAGA" cap. "I'm gonna wear it today because I believe that MAGA Republicans believe that you should come to this country legally, and we allow more people to come to our country legally than any other country on the face of the globe."

Biden, however, has embraced chaos through his border policies "which are now creating all the crime spikes and all the problems we're seeing with drugs for our young people across this country," said Schlapp. "The leading form of death is now fentanyl that's pouring through our southern border."

He also pointed to the jobs, commitment overseas, and more that the country had when Trump was in office.

"Do you remember when China feared us?" he said. "Do you remember when Russia feared us? This president is an abomination."

Further, Schlapp said he questions whether it was legal for Biden to use Independence Hall, which is federal property, to say he was running for reelection.

"He broke every law imaginable," said Schlapp. "He had two Marine guards, which breaks the Hatch Act … he stood on federal property, Independence Hall, which once again breaks every norm and breaks laws."

Biden is also making a "rallying cry to blue America," to keep control of the House and Senate.

"They like the fact that their poll numbers have improved over the course of the last two weeks," said Schlapp. "They're trying to start the bleeding by making people like me the enemy and that is un-American, and that is wrong. I think the American people will reject this in overwhelming numbers, and I think he's going to feed the big red wave, and he thinks he's stopping it."

