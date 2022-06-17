Donald Trump: 'We Don't Worship Govt, We Worship God'

Calling freedom of speech and religion the most important of all, former President Donald Trump denounced the "merciless assault from the radical left," and declaring, "we don't worship government, we worship God."

"I'm thrilled to be back with so many proud, hard-working patriots who love our country, cherish our history, and lived by those timeless words of our national motto: In God, we trust," Trump told the Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority Policy Conference at Nashville, Tennessee's Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in a speech that aired live on Newsmax.

"Let me express my tremendous gratitude to each and every one of you. The Faith and Freedom Coalition is the front line of defense for Christians and people of faith in America today. What a job they do.

"This is going to be the biggest turnout in midterm history, we think without question, and it's going to have conservative Christians all over the place."

Trump vowed to lead a charge to "take back our country in November."

"We believe in law and order," Trump said. "And we know that the Constitution means what it says, as written. We reject censorship, blacklisting, and cancel culture because we know that the lifeblood of a free society is free speech.

"We don't have free speech very much in this country anymore. If you don't have free speech, you don't have a country. We know that religious freedom is the foundation of all freedom. Because we know that our rights and liberties come straight from the hand of our creator."

Trump blasted the "Unselects" on the House Jan. 6 committee, calling them "left-winger haters."

"Every one of them is a radical left hater," Trump said. "Hates all of you. Hates me even more than you, but I'm just trying to help you out. What the hell did I do?"

Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., joined the committee to attack Trump – outside the blessing of the Republican Party – to give the committee a so-called "bipartisan" group.

"It's a one-way street," Trump said. "It's a rigged deal. It's a disgrace, and it's never happened in the history of our country where we didn't have any, we have no representation. They say, 'Oh, they have Republicans.' Who are they?

"Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, the crier. He cries every time he speaks. This guy's got a mental disorder. He cries every time this guy gets up to speak. He starts crying. There's something wrong with that guy. These are our representatives."

Trump teased a 2024 president campaign – stopping short once again of declaring it officially, and vowed treating Democrats and Republicans equally will be "one of the most urgent tasks facing the next Republican president."

"I wonder who that will be," Trump said to a standing ovation. "Yeah, thank you very much. That's very nice. I appreciate it.

"Am I allowed to cry like Adam Kinzinger? I still haven't figured out if his crying is real. It's hard to believe it's real.

"Would anybody like me to run for president?" Trump continued before standing before another raucous ovation.

Rallying the religious right and parents protective of their children and families, Trump said "the Republican Party must become the party of parents' rights."

"There is clearly an effort in these schools to push gender confusion on impressionable young children without parents' knowledge or consent," Trump said. "That's what's happening.

"In a fair world, the schools that are forcing sexual propaganda on kindergarteners would be investigated, their administrators would be terminated, their teachers would be removed from the classroom, and the school would be placed under receivership until it was once again a safe place for our children to learn."

Trump denounced the "woke gender ideology" as "nothing less than child abuse."

"No teacher should ever be allowed to teach transgender to our children without the parents' consent, and I don't think too many people are going to be giving that consent – not too many," Trump said. "And when Republicans retake Congress, they also need to crack down hard on Big Pharma for giving puberty blockers and other dangerous drugs to mutilate our children and our youth.

"Likewise, every federal bureaucrat who is complicit in this travesty needs to be told, 'You're fired.' Did you ever see that? You're fired! Get out!"

