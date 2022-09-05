×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rasmussen | wrong direction | joe biden | democrats

Rasmussen Poll: Faith in Biden, Dems' Direction Still Falling

Rasmussen Poll: Faith in Biden, Dems' Direction Still Falling

President Joe Biden speaks at a United Steelworkers of America Local Union 2227 event Monday in West Mifflin, Pa., to honor workers on Labor Day. (Susan Walsh/AP)

By    |   Monday, 05 September 2022 09:21 PM EDT

Faith in the direction of the country was low a year ago, but it is even lower now, according to the latest Rasmussen Reports poll.

A majority of likely U.S. voters (65%) say the country is heading in the wrong direction under President Joe Biden and with Democrats having control of both the House and the Senate. That number is 4 points worse than a year ago (61%) and 1 point worse than last week's poll.

Just 29% believe the country is heading in the right direction, which is 5 points lower than the 34% who said the same this time last year.

The findings run contrary to polls showing Democrats are mitigating a long-expected red wave in the November midterm elections.

Rasmussen Reports polled 2,500 likely U.S. voters Aug. 28 to Sept. 1. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Faith in the direction of the country was low a year ago, but it is even lower now, according to the latest Rasmussen Reports poll.
rasmussen, wrong direction, joe biden, democrats
148
2022-21-05
Monday, 05 September 2022 09:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved